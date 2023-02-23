Bantering Points: 2/23/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks relays word that even after filling their need of a top six winger by trading for Vladimir Tarasenko, the Blueshirts may still be looking to bring Patrick Kane to Broadway (NY Post)
- Neil Best heard from Igor Shesterkin about the star goaltender’s recent struggles as well as skipping any post game comments following Monday’s loss (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano also heard from Shesterkin in his first media appearance of the last few days (LoHud)
- Brian Abate details why the Rangers need Shetserkin to re-discover his “A” game from last season in order for the to have any chance at winning a championship (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple take$ a trip down memory lane to the day the Blue$hirt$ landed Mika Zibanejad from the Ottawa $enator$ and how that trade wa$ the fir$t $tep in Zibanejad’$ a$cen$ion to $uper$tardom (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Chris Johnston reports that Washington Capitals’ defenseman Dmitry Orlov has emerged as a potential trade candidate as the Capitals continue to fade out of the playoff picture (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- The Ottawa Senators acquired future considerations from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, a 2023 second round selection, and a 2026 4th round selection (NBC Sports)
