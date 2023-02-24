Bantering Points: 2/24/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: DET 4, NYR 1 (5:00 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: With rumors of an impending move and roster management decisions forcing the Blueshirts into an 11 forward, seven defenseman lineup, the team came out flat and lost their third consecutive game (CBS)
- Mollie Walker details Gerard Gallant’s approach of doing whatever he thinks gives his team the best chance to win hockey games, development or other aspects put aside (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano ponders whether or not the smoke connecting Patrick Kane to the Rangers will culminate in 88’s arrival on Broadway (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple di$cu$$e$ what “ro$ter management deci$ion$” mean and the proce$$ that will need to take place to accommodate an eventual trade between New York and Chicago (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Montreal Canadiens claimed forward Chris Tierney off waivers from the Florida Panthers (TSN)
- The Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Craig Smith and four draft picks over the next three years (NBC Sports)
