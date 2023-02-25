Bantering Points: 2/25/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks hears that for all the other noise currently surrounding the team, the Blueshirts are just focused in fixing up their on-ice mistakes (NY Post)
- Brooks also juxtaposed the current rumors surrounding Patrick Kane coming to Broadway with the action leading up to the 2012 trade deadline and Rick Nash (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson details the multitude of hoops that will need to be jumped through in order for the Rangers to land Kane (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano notes that even with all of the players efforts, ignoring the day in, day out chatter about Kane is nearly impossible (LoHud)
- Tom Castro reminisces on New York’s top five trade deadline acquisitions dating back to 1994 (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Florida Panthers’ goaltender Spencer Knight will be away from the team after entering the league’s player assistance program (TSN)
- Wes Crosby reports that the Pittsburgh Penguins have waived forward Kasperi Kapanen (NHL.com)
