 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 2/25/23

By Jack McKenna
/ new
Washington Capitals v New York Rangers Photo by Josh Lobel/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks hears that for all the other noise currently surrounding the team, the Blueshirts are just focused in fixing up their on-ice mistakes (NY Post)
  • Brooks also juxtaposed the current rumors surrounding Patrick Kane coming to Broadway with the action leading up to the 2012 trade deadline and Rick Nash (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson details the multitude of hoops that will need to be jumped through in order for the Rangers to land Kane (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano notes that even with all of the players efforts, ignoring the day in, day out chatter about Kane is nearly impossible (LoHud)
  • Tom Castro reminisces on New York’s top five trade deadline acquisitions dating back to 1994 (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...