Game #60: Los Angeles Kings vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The New York Rangers are back home following yet another disappointing effort in Washington yesterday afternoon. Tonight’s opponent will be the Los Angeles Kings as the two combatants from the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals clash once again. After struggling against a Capitals team likely headed for an early offseason roughly 24 hours ago, things won’t be getting any easier against a Kings squad all but locked into a playoff spot. The Kings currently sit in 2nd place in the Pacific Division and are two points back of the division leading Vegas Golden Knights as they seek their first division title since the 1990-91 season.

After starting with an unusual 11 forward, seven defenseman lineup yesterday, an injury to Ryan Lindgren forced the Blueshirts to roll the usual six defenseman. Lindgren was seen in a sling following yesterday’s game and won’t be available today, which leads us to the player called up earlier today...

Player to Watch: Ryan Carpenter

Carpenter was signed over the summer to play a depth role for the Blueshirts, but put up an uninspiring 1-2-3 stat line in 21 games before being waived and demoted to AHL Hartford in December. Carpenter has played well since his demotion, posting a 13-15-28 stat line in 31 games with Hartford, and the team opted to recall him while Jake Leschyshyn will be taking Carpenter’s place with the Wolfpack for the time being. Keep an eye on Carpenter today as he looks to reclaim a full time NHL roster spot starting today.

Enjoy the game!