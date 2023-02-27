 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 2/27/23

By Jack McKenna
Los Angeles Kings v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 5, LAK 2 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Roster management decisions and a spitting ejection forced the Rangers to roll with 11 forwards and four defenseman for the majority of yesterday’s game, but against all odds they pulled off the win (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker notes that even in spite of their win, a possible suspension levied against K’Andre Miller in the coming days could throw yet another wrench into New York’s roster in the final days before the trade deadline (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks points to Mika Zibanejad’s gutsy effort of returning to a game it looked like the star center would be unable to play through and tacking on a third period goal (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s bounce back victory (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Timo Meier and a handful of other players from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a package headlined by a 2023 1st round pick, a conditional 2024 2nd round pick, and prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin (NBC Sports)
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Cal Foote and five draft picks over the next three entry drafts (Sportsnet)
  • Nashville Predators general manager David Poile announced that he will be stepping down from his position to be succeeded by Barry Trotz effective July 1st (TSN)

