Bantering Points: 2/27/23

Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, LAK 2 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Roster management decisions and a spitting ejection forced the Rangers to roll with 11 forwards and four defenseman for the majority of yesterday’s game, but against all odds they pulled off the win (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that even in spite of their win, a possible suspension levied against K’Andre Miller in the coming days could throw yet another wrench into New York’s roster in the final days before the trade deadline (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks points to Mika Zibanejad’s gutsy effort of returning to a game it looked like the star center would be unable to play through and tacking on a third period goal (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s bounce back victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Timo Meier and a handful of other players from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a package headlined by a 2023 1st round pick, a conditional 2024 2nd round pick, and prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin (NBC Sports)
- The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Cal Foote and five draft picks over the next three entry drafts (Sportsnet)
- Nashville Predators general manager David Poile announced that he will be stepping down from his position to be succeeded by Barry Trotz effective July 1st (TSN)
