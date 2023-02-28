Bantering Points: 2/28/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks relays word concerning the latest on the Patrick Kane rumors and how soon until the current Blackhawk will be a former Blackhawk (NY Post)
- Dave Blezow heard from K’Andre Miller about his ejection for spitting on Drew Doughty during Sunday’s game and the possible looming suspension from that incident (NY Post)
- Neil Best argues that New York’s seemingly inevitable acquisition of Kane is a slam dunk move the team has no reason not to make (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano previews what the Blueshirts’ lineup will look like tomorrow against the Philadelphia Flyers in what will presumably be Kane’s team debut (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff points out how Ryan Lindgren’s injury shines a light on how important the rugged defender is to New York’s long term hopes (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Sam Lafferty and defenseman Jake McCabe from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a package headlined by a 2025 1st rounder and 2026 2nd rounder (NBC Sports)
- Josh Beneteau notes that Gary Bettman addressed the influx of players that have sat as healthy scratched for trade-related reasons the past few weeks (Sportsnet)
- The Vancouver Canucks acquired forward Josh Bloom from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman (TSN)
