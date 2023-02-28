Rangers send Rueschhoff to Preds for future considerations

The New York Rangers have sent 6-foot-7 forward prospect Austin Rueschhoff to the Nashville Predators for future considerations.

The #Preds have acquired forward Austin Rueschhoff from the New York Rangers in exchange for future considerations.@celerocommerce | #Predshttps://t.co/a7ZijQ4634 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 28, 2023

Rueschhoff, an undrafted player the Rangers signed out of Western Michigan University, was in his third season with the Hartford Wolf Pack. The big forward had two goals and nine assists in 31 GP this season after scoring a promising 12 goals in 59 GP in 2021-22. He was in the last year of his contract and will be an RFA for Nashville when his deal expires.

As a prospect, Rueschhoff was something of a project but garnered attention as a free agent because of his size and the potential that came with it. He finishes his career with the Wolf Pack with 43 points (20 goals) and 93 PIM in 113 games.

This moves takes a contract off the book for Blueshirts and takes a lot of size out of Hartford’s lineup.