Bantering Points: 2/3/23

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Ethan Sears highlights how in spite of Adam Fox playing remarkable hockey for a fourth consecutive season, this weekend will mark his first time attending the festivities surrounding the All-Star Game (NY Post)
  • Andrew Gross also chatted with Fox about his first All-Star appearance (Newsday)
  • Brian Abate discusses the contributions Barclay Goodrow and Jimmy Vesey have made in a season they entered with little to no personal expectations (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Chris Johnston reports that although Columbus Blue Jackets’ forward Gustav Nyquist has been ruled for the remainder of the regular season, a potential playoff return makes him a more compelling trade candidate for numerous teams (TSN)
  • The league announced the participants for today’s various skills competitions taking place in Florida for All-Star weekend (Sportsnet)
  • Buffalo Sabres’ defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will be replacing teammate Tage Thompson on the Atlantic Division roster (NHL.com)

