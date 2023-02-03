Bantering Points: 2/3/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears highlights how in spite of Adam Fox playing remarkable hockey for a fourth consecutive season, this weekend will mark his first time attending the festivities surrounding the All-Star Game (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross also chatted with Fox about his first All-Star appearance (Newsday)
- Brian Abate discusses the contributions Barclay Goodrow and Jimmy Vesey have made in a season they entered with little to no personal expectations (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Chris Johnston reports that although Columbus Blue Jackets’ forward Gustav Nyquist has been ruled for the remainder of the regular season, a potential playoff return makes him a more compelling trade candidate for numerous teams (TSN)
- The league announced the participants for today’s various skills competitions taking place in Florida for All-Star weekend (Sportsnet)
- Buffalo Sabres’ defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will be replacing teammate Tage Thompson on the Atlantic Division roster (NHL.com)
