Bantering Points: 2/4/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears breaks down why Artemiy Panarin’s particular skill set allowed him to emerge as a star when he first broke into the league and establish himself as one of the NHL’s best ever since (NY Post)
- The Post’s hockey staff gave their picks for mid-season awards to the league’s top players (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross highlights the close relationship between Igor Shesterkin and New York Islanders’ goaltender Ilya Sorokin (Newsday)
- Brendan Azoff highlights Vancouver Canucks’ defenseman Luke Schenn as a potential trade target for the Blueshirts with the trade deadline officially less than a month away (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Washington Capitals agreed to a five year, $25 million contract extension with forward Dylan Strome (TSN)
- Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain Sidney Crosby discusses his desire for the league to return to its previous playoff format, the impending arrival of superstar prospect Connor Bedard to the NHL, and more (Sportsnet)
