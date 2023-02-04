2023 NHL All-Star Game Open Thread

With the Skills Competition in the rear view mirror, the 2023 NHL All-Star Game is set to happen today. The format is the same as its been in previous years with 3-on-3 play being the game state. The Central and Pacific Division All-Stars will clash at approximately 3:00 before giving way to Artemiy Panarin, Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin, and the rest of the Metropolitan Division team as the square off against the Atlantic Division.

The winners of each of those games will meet in the finals, with that winner being crowned the champion of All-Star weekend. Some teams (including the Rangers and their trio of All-Stars) will be faced with a quick turnaround as the regular season schedule resumes on Monday night, so perhaps a quick, injury free loss out of the Metropolitan team wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. Either way, skill and speed will be the name of the game.

Enjoy the games!