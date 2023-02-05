 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 2/5/23

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Winnipeg Jets

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Ethan Sears heard from Adam Fox about the opportunity to skate as an All-Star alongside a player he grew up watching in Erik Karlsson (NY Post)
  • Andrew Gross chatted with Fox and talked about what it would be like if UBS Arena was ever chosen to host the festivities of All-Star weekend and what that would mean for him and his family as a Long Island native (Newsday)
  • Gregory Gullo cites patience as the necessary virtue the Rangers must demonstrate as Alexis Lafreniere continues along his developmental path (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple caught up with a quartet of Blue$hirt$’ pro$pect$ currently plying their trade in AHL Hartford (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Florida Panthers’ forward Matthew Tkachuk was named All-Star Game MVP as his Atlantic Division team defeated the Metropolitan Division 10-6 and the Central Division 7-5 en route to an All-Star weekend championship (NBC Sports)
  • The Washington Capitals agreed to a three year, $5.7 million extension with forward Sonny Milano (TSN)
  • Ryan Dixon relays word from Gary Bettman concerning the site of All-Star Weekend 2024, the recent controversy surrounding Pride Nights in the NHL, and more (Sportsnet)

