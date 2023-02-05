Bantering Points: 2/5/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears heard from Adam Fox about the opportunity to skate as an All-Star alongside a player he grew up watching in Erik Karlsson (NY Post)
- Andrew Gross chatted with Fox and talked about what it would be like if UBS Arena was ever chosen to host the festivities of All-Star weekend and what that would mean for him and his family as a Long Island native (Newsday)
- Gregory Gullo cites patience as the necessary virtue the Rangers must demonstrate as Alexis Lafreniere continues along his developmental path (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple caught up with a quartet of Blue$hirt$’ pro$pect$ currently plying their trade in AHL Hartford (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Florida Panthers’ forward Matthew Tkachuk was named All-Star Game MVP as his Atlantic Division team defeated the Metropolitan Division 10-6 and the Central Division 7-5 en route to an All-Star weekend championship (NBC Sports)
- The Washington Capitals agreed to a three year, $5.7 million extension with forward Sonny Milano (TSN)
- Ryan Dixon relays word from Gary Bettman concerning the site of All-Star Weekend 2024, the recent controversy surrounding Pride Nights in the NHL, and more (Sportsnet)
