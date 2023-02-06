Game #50: Calgary Flames vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The All-Star break is finally over, and after nine long days without Rangers’ hockey, the team is back in action at Madison Square Garden tonight. Adam Fox, Artemiy Panarin, and Igor Shesterkin will be in for a quick turnaround after skating in the All-Star Game on Saturday, but the rest of the Blueshirts should be rested and ready to go as they look to defeat the Calgary Flames and start the stretch run with a victory.

Expected to compete for a playoff spot and second consecutive Pacific Division title, the Flames currently find themselves on the outside looking in of the Western Conference playoff picture. Defenseman Mackenzie Weegar has fit like a glove, but forward Jonathan Huberdeau’s point production has fallen off a cliff. After recording 115 points as a Florida Panther last season, the newest Flame is on pace for about 60 points during the 2022-23 campaign.

Player to Watch: Adam Fox

Originally a Flames draft pick in the third round of 2016, Fox spent the first two years following being drafted as a prospect in Calgary’s organization. The star defenseman eventually made his way to Broadway following a pit stop in Carolina after being traded by Calgary, but the first NHL jersey Fox ever pulled over his head was that of the Flames. Keep an eye on Fox as he looks to start the second half of the season with a bang.

Enjoy the game!