Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker chatted with Sammy Blais about his stint with AHL Hartford on a conditioning assignment and what it meant for him as he continues his recovery from last season’s ACL injury (NY Post)
- Walker also discusses the salary cap implications of recalling Blais and Will Cuylle from the minors and carrying a 23 man roster in the final weeks before the trade deadline (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano previews tonight’s matchup with the Calgary Flames as both teams return from the All-Star break (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple li$t$ five $tati$tic$ to keep on mind concerning the Blue$hirt$ a$ they embark on the back half of the 2022-23 campaign (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The New York Islanders agreed to an eight year, $68 million contract extension with recently acquired forward Bo Horvat (NBC Sports)
- The Seattle Kraken acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft (Sportsnet)
