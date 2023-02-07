Bantering Points: 2/7/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, CGY 4 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A spirited, back and forth contest between the Rangers and Flames needed more than 60 minutes to decide a winner, and Alexis Lafreniere emerged as the overtime hero and set the Blueshirts on the right foot coming out of the All-Star break (CBS)
- Larry Brooks ponders if last night’s overtime goal will be the spark that gets Lafreniere going in the second half of the season (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker notes that a multi-goal performance earned Chytil the honor of a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd chanting his name during the course of play against Calgary (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson points out the physicality of last night’s contest, with Jacob Trouba once again being a main contributor to that aspect (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s thrilling victory over the Flames (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Rory Boylen lists 30 players who could be moved ahead of next month’s trade deadline (Sportsnet)
- The Nashville Predators agreed to a one year, $775,000 contract extension with forward Cole Smith (TSN)
