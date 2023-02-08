Bantering Points: 2/8/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Andrew Crane notes that although Monday’s matchup with the Calgary Flames was on the more physical side, the Rangers don’t expect to play most of their games in that manner moving forward (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Jacob Trouba and Gerard Gallant about the captain’s physicality and the offense other teams take from time to time (Newsday)
- Mike Vorkunov examines the ramifications behind James Dolan potentially selling a minority stake in his sports teams including the Blueshirts (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Buffalo Sabres agreed to a seven year, $49.7 million contract with forward Dylan Cozens (NBC Sports)
- Marty Walsh, the current Secretary of Labor under President Joe Biden, is set to leave his current position to serve as the executive director of the NHLPA (TSN)
- Rory Boylen poses eight questions in need of answering as the trade deadline approaches (Sportsnet)
