Will Cuylle Assigned to Hartford Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers have cut their active roster to 22 by assigning Will Cuylle to the Hartford Wolf Pack.

UPDATE: Will Cuylle has been assigned to @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 9, 2023

The Rangers’ prospect averaged 6:58 a game during his 4-game stint, was a minus two, and picked up 10 PIMs. He returns to the Wolf Pack at a time in which the Blueshirts are attempting to bank as much cap space as they can ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and it was clear that the 4th line as constructed wasn’t working. Cuylle isn’t the main reason why that’s the case, but he was simply the easiest to assign.

With him out of the picture, for now, the Rangers will likely reinsert Julien Gauthier in the lineup, although there are no guarantees. We will likely know more on Friday ahead of the team’s game vs. the Seattle Kraken, but for now all we can do is speculate and prognosticate.