Bantering Points: 3/10/23

Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3*, MTL 3 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Patrick Kane found the score sheet for the first time as a Ranger, as New York’s blockbuster trade deadline addition notched a goal and an assist during last night’s matchup with Montreal (CBS)
- Mollie Walker heard from Kane about the pressure he faced coming into the league as a #1 overall pick and his ability to relate to Alexis Lafreniere (NY Post)
- Tom Castro hands out his grades for the Blueshirts’ deadline deals (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple offer$ his takeaway$ from the Ranger$’ game again$t Le$ Habitant$ la$t night (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Arizona Coyotes acquired defenseman Steven Kampfer from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is expected to be out 3-4 weeks due to a lower body injury (NBC Sports)
