Bantering Points: 3/10/23

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 3*, MTL 3 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Patrick Kane found the score sheet for the first time as a Ranger, as New York’s blockbuster trade deadline addition notched a goal and an assist during last night’s matchup with Montreal (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker heard from Kane about the pressure he faced coming into the league as a #1 overall pick and his ability to relate to Alexis Lafreniere (NY Post)
  • Tom Castro hands out his grades for the Blueshirts’ deadline deals (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple offer$ his takeaway$ from the Ranger$’ game again$t Le$ Habitant$ la$t night (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

