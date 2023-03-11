Game #65: New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres Open Thread

In spite of the 2022-23 campaign being more than 75% over, the Rangers are yet to face every team in the league as of now. That will change tonight as the Blueshirts are set to battle the Buffalo Sabres for the first time this season. Buffalo is the owner of the NHL’s longest playoff drought having not made the post-season tournament since 2011. Things appeared to be on the up and up for Buffalo as recently less than two weeks ago, but a 1-5-0 stretch over their last six games has put a massive damper on the Sabres’ playoff hopes.

If the Rangers have their way, they’ll be putting yet another dent into Buffalo’s post-season aspirations by the time tonight’s affair is over. Patrick Kane has played in his hometown of Buffalo once per season for the majority of his career, but this time will mark his first contest against the Sabres as a Ranger rather than a Blackhawk.

Player to Watch: Jimmy Vesey

The Sabres pursued Vesey following his graduation from Harvard, and even traded a third round selection for his negotiating rights in the months before he officially hit free agency. Vesey spurned the Sabres at the time for the Rangers, but was eventually traded to the Sabres by the Rangers for, you might guess it, a third round selection. Vesey’s journeyman arc has landed him back on Broadway for the forseeable future, so keep an eye on the former Sabre tonight.