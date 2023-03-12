Bantering Points: 3/12/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 2, BUF 1 (4:57 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A vintage performance out of Igor Shesterkin was enough for the Blueshirts to earn one point, and Artemiy Panarin’s power play goal in overtime ensured the second point for New York (CBS)
- Larry Brooks ponders the thought that the Rangers could actually be the worst of the three NYC Metro Area hockey teams as of now (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s overtime victory against the Sabres (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Washington Capitals agreed to a three year, $9 million contract extension with defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman relays word that discussion concerning easing the process that three team trades are made as well as post-hit fights that have been cropping up more lately as items on the agenda at the next general managers meetings (Sportsnet)
