Bantering Points: 3/13/23

Rangers News:
- Highlights: PIT 3, NYR 2 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Some early period trouble in both the first and second periods put the Rangers into holes they managed to dig out of, but just as an overtime power play goal won them Saturday’s game, a failed penalty kill in overtime resulted in a loss yesterday (CBS)
- Mollie Walker points to the strong effort out of New York’s fourth line as one positive to take away from yesterday’s loss (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Blueshirts’ overtime defeat in Pittsburgh (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple $um$ up the $tate of the Ranger$ a$ the race for playoff $eeding come$ even further into focu$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Vancouver Canucks agreed to a two year, two way contract extension with forward Phil Di Giuseppe (TSN)
- Philadelphia Flyers’ interim general manager publicly stated his thoughts that the Flyers are in need of a major rebuild before being ready to compete again (NBC Sports)
