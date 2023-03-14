Bantering Points: 3/14/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks juxtaposes Patrick Kane’s first few games as a Rangers with the similarly slow start Martin St. Louis went through following his blockbuster acquisition at the 2014 trade deadline (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that even in spite of coming off an effort that netted them one point, the Blueshirts will need to play better down their stretch to earn their head coach’s approval (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Pierre LeBrun reports that Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Andrei Svechnikov is likely done for the remainder of the season with a knee injury that is likely a torn ACL (TSN)
- Luke Fox breaks down the pros and cons of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent approach of opting for an 11 forward, seven defenseman lineup rather than the traditional 12 and six (Sportsnet)
- Mark Divver highlights the top NCAA players set to become free agents following the conclusion of their senior seasons (NHL.com)
