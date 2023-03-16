Bantering Points: 3/16/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks heard from Vincent Trocheck about how for all the talk of the skill players the team has brought onboard, the Rangers won’t allow themselves to be pushed around during the playoffs (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Adam Fox about the absence of his usual defensive partner Ryan Lindgren and the adjustment’s he’s made skating alongside Nikko Mikkola (Newsday)
- Erin Casey offers three takeaways from the Blueshirts’ four most recent games (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Kristen Shilton relays word from Gary Bettman concerning the possibility of further expansion, shaking up the current playoff format, and more (ESPN)
- In spite of having an opportunity to complete the greatest regular season in league history, the Boston Bruins’ focus is squarely on winning a Stanley Cup (NBC Sports)
- Adam Vingan breaks down the impact of the Carolina Hurricanes losing Andrei Svechnikov for the remainder of the season (Sportsnet)
