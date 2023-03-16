Game #68: Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After meeting in Pittsburgh on Sunday, the Rangers and Penguins are back in action tonight. The scene has shifted to the world’s most famous arena under the bright lights of New York City, and this contest marks the second of three these Metropolitan Division rivals will square off in this week. The last time the Penguins visited the Blueshirts was for Game 7 of the opening round playoff series these teams played last spring. Although the stakes for this affair aren’t quite as high as the previous one, Gerard Gallant’s squad would still like to earn what would be a crucial victory.

The Penguins closed the gap in the standings from seven points to six with their overtime victory over the Rangers on Sunday. However, Pittsburgh’s regulation loss on Tuesday combined with New York’s win increased that gap up to eight points. The Blueshirts currently find themselves equidistant between fourth place Pittsburgh and second place New Jersey, so a regulation win to move those gaps in their favor would be a boon for the team.

Player to Watch: Jacob Trouba

Public enemy #1 in Pittsburgh, Trouba is coming off a solid game where he found the back of the net on Tuesday. Keep an eye on the captain tonight as the Rangers look to avoid dropping the season series to the Penguins.

Enjoy the game!