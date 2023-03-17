 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 3/17/23

By Jack McKenna
Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 4, PIT 2 (4:59 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Another tightly contest meeting between the Rangers and Penguins saw the home team pull away late and create a nearly insurmountable gap in the standings between the two clubs (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks highlights Braden Schneider’s ability to stay out of the penalty box, something most defenseman aren’t able to do (NY Post)
  • Brooks also points out that Chris Kreider crossed the 30 goal plateau for the second consecutive season after having never done it prior to the 2021-22 campaign (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
  • Matt Grazel looks to New York’s upcoming games against Pittsburgh, New Jersey, and Carolina as ones that will make or break their playoff seeding (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

