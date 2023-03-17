Bantering Points: 3/17/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, PIT 2 (4:59 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Another tightly contest meeting between the Rangers and Penguins saw the home team pull away late and create a nearly insurmountable gap in the standings between the two clubs (CBS)
- Larry Brooks highlights Braden Schneider’s ability to stay out of the penalty box, something most defenseman aren’t able to do (NY Post)
- Brooks also points out that Chris Kreider crossed the 30 goal plateau for the second consecutive season after having never done it prior to the 2021-22 campaign (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel looks to New York’s upcoming games against Pittsburgh, New Jersey, and Carolina as ones that will make or break their playoff seeding (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Arizona Coyotes agreed to a three year, entry-level contract with forward Josh Doan (TSN)
- Justin Bourne gives his thoughts on each of the team who have all but punched their tickets to the 2023 playoffs (Sportsnet)
