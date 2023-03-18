Bantering Points: 3/18/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights the chemistry the unit of Vladimir Tarasenko, Mika Zibanejad, and Artemiy Panarin have began to develop on the team’s top forward line (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that the aforementioned trio of forwards are just one part of the team starting to jell at the right time (Newsday)
- Brian Abate points out the contributions Jacob Trouba has made to the Blueshirts since Ryan Lindgren went down with an injury (The Hockey Writers)
- Matt Grazel lists four players that are unlikely to return following this season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Buffalo Sabres agreed to a three year, entry-level contract with goaltender Devon Levi (TSN)
- St. Louis Blues’ goaltender Jordan Binnington has been suspended two games for acting like an oversized toddler and throwing a temper tantrum during his team’s recent game against the Minnesota Wild (NBC Sports)
