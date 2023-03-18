 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 3/18/23

By Jack McKenna
Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker highlights the chemistry the unit of Vladimir Tarasenko, Mika Zibanejad, and Artemiy Panarin have began to develop on the team’s top forward line (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that the aforementioned trio of forwards are just one part of the team starting to jell at the right time (Newsday)
  • Brian Abate points out the contributions Jacob Trouba has made to the Blueshirts since Ryan Lindgren went down with an injury (The Hockey Writers)
  • Matt Grazel lists four players that are unlikely to return following this season (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • The Buffalo Sabres agreed to a three year, entry-level contract with goaltender Devon Levi (TSN)
  • St. Louis Blues’ goaltender Jordan Binnington has been suspended two games for acting like an oversized toddler and throwing a temper tantrum during his team’s recent game against the Minnesota Wild (NBC Sports)

