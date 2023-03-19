Bantering Points: 3/19/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, PIT 0 (5:00 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: After a back and forth game between the Rangers and Penguins on Thursday, the Blueshirts sent the Penguins packing in blowout fashion to all but end any doubt which team will maintain a top three spot in the division as the playoffs roll around (CBS)
- Mollie Walker discusses the complete effort the Rangers put forth to clinch a season series victory over the Penguins (NY Post)
- Walker sees last night’s shutout as a return to form foe the reigning Vezina Trophy winner (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson points out that Ryan Lindgren missed his 10th consecutive game (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s dominant victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- San Jose Sharks’ goaltender James Reimer opted out of his team’s Pride Night, citing his religious beliefs as a Christian as to why he couldn’t show himself as an ally to the LGBTQ community (Sportsnet)
- The Edmonton Oilers agreed to a three year, entry-level contract with forward Jake Chiasson (TSN)
