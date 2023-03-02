Bantering Points: 3/2/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, PHI 2 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Another night of playing short handed wasn’t enough to hold the Rangers back as they pulled out an overtime victory against Philadelphia (CBS)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Braden Schneider about doing his part and spending a few days in the insurance capital of the world in order to help facilitate the trade that brought Patrick Kane to Broadway (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano heard from various members of the Blueshirts about their feelings on Kane’s acquisition (LoHud)
- Mercogliano also offered his takeaways from New York’s victory against the Flyers (LoHud)
- Tom Castro notes that although the Rangers’ new look roster may be lined with superstar names, the team is severely lacking in the grit department (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Brad Timmins reports that the Ottawa Senators finally put an end to the years long Jakob Chychrun, sending three draft picks to the Arizona Coyotes to acquire the standout defenseman (Silver Seven Sens)
- The Vancouver Canucks also traded for a defenseman, landing Filip Hronek from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for two draft picks (Sportsnet)
- After waiving two players and trading one to create cap space, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Mikael Granlund from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second round draft pick (TSN)
Loading comments...