Game #62: Ottawa Senators vs New York Rangers Open Thread

Following their victory over the Philadelphia Flyers last night, the Blueshirts are back in action once again less than 24 hours later. The Ottawa Senators are in town to wrap up their season series with the Rangers in the rubber match. These teams met for a home and home set at the end of November and start of December, with the Rangers earning a 3-1 regulation victory in Ottawa while the Senators came to Madison Square Garden and sent the hometown crowd home dissatisfied after defeating the Blueshirts 3-2.

The Rangers will be forced to play with less than a full team for the third consecutive game due to salary cap constraints as well as other factors. Ryan Lindgren’s injury and K’Andre Miller’s continued suspension has reduced the team to only five healthy defenseman eligible to skate tonight. The team will have 12 forwards though, and one of those 12 will ba making their Rangers’ debut.

Player to Watch: Patrick Kane

The first player to don #88 as a Ranger since Hall of Famer Eric Lindros, Kane’s long awaited Rangers’ tenure will begin tonight. After sitting out of last night’s contest for undisclosed reasons, New York’s latest blockbuster acquisition will debut in front of a raucous crowd at the world’s most famous arena. Skating alongside Vincent Trocheck and Artemiy Panarin, keep an eye on Kane as the shiny new toy Gerard Gallant gets to utilize.

Enjoy the game!