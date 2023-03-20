 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 3/20/23

By Jack McKenna
Nashville Predators v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 7, NSH 0 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: An offensive explosion in the opening period allowed the Rangers to put things in cruise control for a majority of the game and earn their fourth consecutive victory (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker notes that the team’s six goal outburst in the first period tied a franchise record for most goals in a single period (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson sees New York’s strong showings as of late as a sign that they are starting to catch fire at the correct time (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on the Blueshirts’ beat down of the Predators (LoHud)
  • Arthur $taple point$ to the contribution$ from $ome of the Ranger$’ le$$er known player$ a$ a key to their recent $ucce$$ (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Ken Wiebe discusses the Boston Bruins’ recent swoon, the Carolina Hurricanes’ need to push through key injuries, and more (Sportsnet)
  • Columbus Blue Jackets’ head coach Brad Larsen has stepped away from the time for the time being due to a death in his family (TSN)

