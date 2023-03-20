Bantering Points: 3/20/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 7, NSH 0 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: An offensive explosion in the opening period allowed the Rangers to put things in cruise control for a majority of the game and earn their fourth consecutive victory (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that the team’s six goal outburst in the first period tied a franchise record for most goals in a single period (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson sees New York’s strong showings as of late as a sign that they are starting to catch fire at the correct time (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on the Blueshirts’ beat down of the Predators (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple point$ to the contribution$ from $ome of the Ranger$’ le$$er known player$ a$ a key to their recent $ucce$$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Ken Wiebe discusses the Boston Bruins’ recent swoon, the Carolina Hurricanes’ need to push through key injuries, and more (Sportsnet)
- Columbus Blue Jackets’ head coach Brad Larsen has stepped away from the time for the time being due to a death in his family (TSN)
