Bantering Points: 3/21/23

By Jack McKenna
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker notes that for as well as the Blueshirts have been playing as of late, the next two games against the Carolina Hurricanes will serve as a true measuring stick (NY Post)
  • Walker also relays word that Ryan Lindgren is finally expected to make his return to the lineup for tonight’s game (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson sets the stage for tonight’s matchup as an opportunity to gain ground in the Metropolitan Division race (Newsday)
  • Matt Grazel lists four players that will make or break the Rangers’ chances at a deep postseason run (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • The Pittsburgh Penguins outshot the Ottawa Senators by a 48-21 margin but fell by a final score of 2-1, which in conjunction with Florida’s victory last night, knocked Pittsburgh out of playoff position (NBC Sports)
  • Fanatics will be replacing Adidas as the league’s official on-ice jersey provider starting in the 2024-25 season (Sportsnet)
  • The Los Angeles Kings acquired defenseman Cole Krygier from the Florida Panthers in exchange for future considerations (TSN)

