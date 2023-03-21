Bantering Points: 3/21/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that for as well as the Blueshirts have been playing as of late, the next two games against the Carolina Hurricanes will serve as a true measuring stick (NY Post)
- Walker also relays word that Ryan Lindgren is finally expected to make his return to the lineup for tonight’s game (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson sets the stage for tonight’s matchup as an opportunity to gain ground in the Metropolitan Division race (Newsday)
- Matt Grazel lists four players that will make or break the Rangers’ chances at a deep postseason run (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Pittsburgh Penguins outshot the Ottawa Senators by a 48-21 margin but fell by a final score of 2-1, which in conjunction with Florida’s victory last night, knocked Pittsburgh out of playoff position (NBC Sports)
- Fanatics will be replacing Adidas as the league’s official on-ice jersey provider starting in the 2024-25 season (Sportsnet)
- The Los Angeles Kings acquired defenseman Cole Krygier from the Florida Panthers in exchange for future considerations (TSN)
