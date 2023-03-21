Ryan Lindgren Returns to Lineup Tonight vs. Carolina

Ryan Lindgren is back in the lineup tonight.

D Ryan Lindgren will be in tonight vs. CAR, per #NYR Coach Gallant. pic.twitter.com/HIwg6UI0wb — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 21, 2023

The New York Rangers’ rugged rearguard last played on February 25th against the Washington Capitals, and he will make his long awaited return vs. the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden.

The return of Lindgren will mark the first time the Rangers have their optimal post-deadline lineup at full capacity, and it comes at a time in which the team is looking to gain some ground in the Metropolitan Division. In 57 games Lindgren’s been worth 6.7 goals above replacement, and that puts him 8th overall on the team, and 3rd among defenders behind Fox and K’Andre Miller.

Lindgren is one of the Rangers’ most unsung players, and having him on the top pair with Adam Fox will bump down Niko Mikkola to the third pair where he is most comfortable. In the 11 games Lindgren missed, Mikkola logged 20:39 a game which was a significant bump up from the 16:42 he skated in the nine games prior. He deserves some kudos for stepping up, and it will good to have him back where he can be more effective.

The Rangers are coming off two amazing games in which they held their opposition scoreless, and with a fully operational contingent of players, tonight’s game should be a fun one and a good benchmarking opportunity against a talented Carolina team.