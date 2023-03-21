Rangers Sign Brett Berard to ELC

The New York Rangers have signed forward prospect Brett Berard to an entry-level contract.

Berard will now join the Hartford Wolf Pack for the remainder of the AHL season on an amateur tryout.

Berard will report to AHL Wolf Pack today on ATO after signing 3-year entry level deal that will kick in next year. Winger was 134th-overall selection of 2020 draft before playing 3 years at Providence. https://t.co/UVB2GSegxh — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) March 21, 2023

The 20-year-old is making the jump to professional hockey after three years at Providence College, during which he posted a line of 33 goals, 39 assists, and 72 points in 91 games. Berard was drafted in 2020, and was picked 134th overall during the fifth round.

At the time he was selected, Berard was described as follows by Elite Prospects.

Berard packs high-octane offensive talent into a 5-foot-9 package. He sees an opportunity to shoot, pass, or support, and he immediately acts. He’s a dual-threat attacker with a bit of skill beyond the offence. He layers deception through false signals sent to the opposition with his eyes and through his body language. He works the puck through the defensive triangle.

Finishing the season with the Pack will give the front office to see how far along his game has come, and how much maturation he needs in the minors. He’s someone who will probably be an option at the NHL level 18 months or so from now, although the Rangers may try and promote him sooner if he’s productive because of their impending cap crunch.