Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: CAR 3, NYR 2 (4:57 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Blueshirts’ shutout streak extended into the third period of their game against Carolina, but the Hurricanes ended that streak in emphatic fashion with three third period goals to rally and snuff out New York’s winning streak (CBS)
- Andrew Crane sees last night’s effort as one that fell short in what some would say was a measuring stick game (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Gerard Gallant concerning the possibility of last night and tomorrow’s games being previews of a future playoff series (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s most recent defeat (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple note$ that la$t night’$ lo$$ all but end$ of a long$hot hope at a Metropolitan Divi$ion crown for the Ranger$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a contract extension with head coach Jared Bednar, keeping the bench boss tied to the reigning up champions through the 2026-27 campaign (TSN)
- Washington Capitals’ forward Alexander Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season last night, eclipsing Wayne Gretzky’s record of 12 seasons with 40+ goals (Sportsnet)
