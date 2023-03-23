Bantering Points: 3/23/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks notes that after another goose egg on the power play in their last outing, the Blueshirts have opted to shake up their special teams units once again (NY Post)
- Brooks also heard from Kaapo Kakko about how even without putting up gaudy box score numbers, the young Finn is doing everything he can to help his team (NY Post)
- Colton Pankiw lists four reasons the Rangers are primed to lift the Stanley Cup for the first time in 29 years at the end of this season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Chicago Blackhawks chose not to wear Pride jerseys on their team’s Pride night due to alleged concerns over safety for their Russian-born players and potential backlash against them (NBC Sports)
- The Edmonton Oilers agreed to a two year, entry-level contract with college free agent Carl Berglund (TSN)
