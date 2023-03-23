Game #72: New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Open Thread

After blowing a third period lead to the Hurricanes in New York on Tuesday, the scene has shifted to Raleigh as the Rangers finish off their season series with their division rivals from North Carolina. While a regulation victory for the Rangers could have made things more interesting for the divisional crown, Tuesday’s result pushed the Blueshirts to eight points back of the Hurricanes who hold two games in hand.

Even though a win won’t make much impact on the standings at this point, Gerard Gallant’s squad is in need of a bounce back effort. It was Igor Shesterkin’s brilliance rather than a complete team effort that kept Carolina at bay for the majority of Tuesday’s contest, so being less reliant on goaltending would be desirable tonight.

Player to Watch: Filip Chytil

As the Rangers get set for their 72nd game of the season, how well #72 in white plays will go a long way towards figuring out the result of tonight’s game. Chytil’s breakout occurred during the playoff series against Carolina last spring, so keep an eye on the young Czech center tonight.

Enjoy the game!