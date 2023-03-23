Rangers Sign Bryce McConnell-Barker to ELC

The New York Rangers have signed another prospect to an entry-level contract, and today’s lucky signee is Bryce McConnell-Barker.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with forward Bryce McConnell-Barker on a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season. pic.twitter.com/keQuDXzgBH — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 23, 2023

McConnell-Barker joined the Rangers via the 2022 NHL Draft when they selected him in the third round. The 18-year-old forward is the captain of the Soo Greyhounds (Ontario Hockey League) and he currently leads the team with 74 points (29 goals and 45 assists). His 29 goals are second-most on the team through 66 games played.

As for what he brings to the table, here’s how he was described by Elite Prospects pre draft.

The centreman’s supporting game is his biggest asset. He’s the link between all of his teammates’ plays, a predictable and timely ally all on the ice, offensively and defensively. He understands the shutdown game, the necessity to balance pressure and effort with sound positioning, to remove options from the opposition, and limit the time spent running around the defensive zone.

He turns 19 in June, and will have the opportunity to play at least one more season in the CHL. He’s had a solid post-draft season, as he posted a line of 23-26-49 in 68 games last year before being selected by the Blueshirts. The hope is that can continue, as the Rangers certainly could use another center with upside down the line.