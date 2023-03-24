Bantering Points: 3/24/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 2, CAR 1 (4:57 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: In a battle of quality vs quantity, the Blueshirts made the most of their few and far between opportunities to rebound from Tuesday night’s home defeat with a road victory (CBS)
- Mollie Walker discusses New York’s win over Carolina and what a victory like that means in a matchup that could happen down the road in the playoffs (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson points to the fourth line trio of Barclay Goodrow, Jimmy Vesey, and Tyler Motte as one of the key’s to New York’s strong post-deadline play (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Rangers’ win in Raleigh (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel gives three points he took from the Blueshirts’ recent home stand (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Former Rangers and current Florida Panthers’ skaters Eric Staal and Marc Staal refused to wear a Pride jersey in warmups for the team’s Pride Night, citing their beliefs as Christians as the reason behind their inability to wear the jerseys in good conscience (Sportsnet)
- Walt Ruff reports that with Florida’s regulation loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs last night, the Hurricanes became the second team to clinch a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Official Team Site)
- The Vancouver Canucks agreed to a two year, two way contract extension with defenseman Christian Wolanin (TSN)
