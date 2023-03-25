Bantering Points: 3/25/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights Adam Fox’s strong play as of late as he continues to adjust to playing without Ryan Lindgren (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson discusses the frequency at which the Rangers and Hurricanes have clashed over the last two seasons, and how the Blueshirts tend to get the better of their divisional rivals (Newsday)
- Tom Castro points to Vincent Trocheck as a player who will be a major factor for New York one the playoffs begin (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple make$ the ca$e for Mika Zibanejad receiving $ome down ballot vote$ for the Hart Trophy a$ league MVP (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Arizona Coyotes’ minority owner Andrew Barroway has been suspended by the league following a domestic violence arrest (NBC Sports)
- President Joe Biden poked fun at the Toronto Maple Leafs during a speech addressing Canadian Parliament (Sportsnet)
