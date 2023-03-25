Game #73: New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers Open Thread

The Rangers and Panthers are set to clash for the third and final time of the 2022-23 campaign tonight. While the puck will drop a bit earlier than usual for a Saturday game, the intensity level will be higher to compensate as the Blueshirts look to knock off a Panthers squad scratching and clawing for every point they can get at this point.

Entering today, Florida sits one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. With only ten games to go for both of those teams, it’d be fair to state that Gerard Gallant’s former team is in desperation mode compared to his current one. Meanwhile, the Rangers would appreciate the season series sweep and two points that would come from a victory today, but their fate as a participant in the 2 vs 3 Metropolitan bracket matchup is all but locked in at this point.

Player to Watch: Patrick Kane

While Kane appeared to be heating up as recently as a week ago, New York’s blockbuster trade deadline addition has been somewhat of passenger over the last three games. Zero points, an even +/- rating, and only three shots on goal is the extent of Kane’s presence on the score sheet this week, so look for him to have a strong game and end the week on a high note.

Enjoy the game!