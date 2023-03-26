Bantering Points: 3/26/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, FLA 3 (4:36 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A two goal deficit proved to be a challenge the Blueshirts were up to the task for as they rallied back and completed a season series sweep of the Panthers (CBS)
- Mollie Walker points to New York’s continued power play struggles in spite of the star power the team has acquired throughout the season (NY Post)
- Walker also discusses the contributions the Rangers got from Filip Chytil, Kaapo Kakko, and Alexis Lafreniere during last night’s victory (NY Post)
- Arthur $taple $ee$ the $low $tart and furiou$ comeback out of the Blue$hirt$ a$ ju$t another win for them on the $ea$on (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The New Jersey Devils clinched their first playoff berth since 2018 with a 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators (NBC Sports)
- The Winnipeg Jets agreed to a two year entry level contract with college free agent Parker Ford (TSN)
Loading comments...