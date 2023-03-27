Bantering Points: 3/27/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that although the Blueshirts have excelled at rallying from deficits throughout the regular season, falling behind in games could become a problem once the playoffs begin (NY Post)
- Walker also heard from Patrick Kane about his improvements on the fly as he adjusts to playing for only the second team of his 16 season career (NY Post)
Around the NHL:
- Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith relayed word that defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Ridly Greig are likely to miss the remainder of the season with lower body and sternum injuries respectively (TSN)
- Ken Wiebe makes the case for why hockey needs a true best on best tournament, something the sport hasn’t seen since 2016 (Sportsnet)
- More injuries for the Nashville Predators and a possible return to action for Jonathan Toews served as the biggest pieces of news around the league yesterday (NHL.com)
