Bantering Points: 3/28/23

Rangers News:
- Andrew Crane relays word that Gerard Gallant doesn’t anticipate making any drastic changes to his personnel grouping over the last few games with a playoff berth officially clinched (NY Post)
- Crane also details how the extra work Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, and Filip Chytil have been putting in at the practice rinks is paying off in games (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that due to losses fro the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres yesterday, the Blueshirts were able to clinch their second consecutive trip to the playoffs on a day they were idle (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Buffalo Sabres’ defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin opted out of wearing a Pride jersey for warmups during Buffalo’s Pride night, citing an anti LGBTQ law in his native Russia that has not stopped other Russians in the league from participating in their respective teams’ Pride nights (TSN)
- The Toronto Maple Leafs joined the Rangers in clinching a playoff spot yesterday when the Florida Panthers were defeated (Sportsnet)
