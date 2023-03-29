Bantering Points: 3/29/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, CBJ 2 (5:00 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Things were looking a bit dicey after a first period that was more wide open than the Rangers would’ve liked, but the Blueshirts settled down after that and pulled away from a Columbus team they couldn’t afford to lose to (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that with the win against the Blue Jackets officially in the books, the stage is set for a showdown against he Devils with massive playoff implications on Thursday (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson points out that for all the downsides that stem from Ryan Lindgren’s extended absence, Ben Harpur has managed to stay sharp at a time most figured he’d be a regular occupant of the press box (Newsday)
- Brendan Azoff notes that Igor Shesterkin is rounding back into Vezina form just in the nick of time (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Ben Pope caught up with Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Jonathan Toews about his attempts to return to the ice for what are likely to be the final games of his NHL career down the stretch (Chicago Sun Times)
- Detroit Red Wings’ head coach Derek Lalonde was ejected for arguing a failed goaltender interference challenge during the course of his team’s 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins (Sportsnet)
