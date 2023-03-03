2023 Deadline Day Open Thread

It’s NHL trade deadline day! The deadline is 3:00 p.m. ET.

Of course, the New York Rangers have already made two blockbuster deals for land Vladimir Tarasenko, Niko Mikkola, and Patrick Kane, as well as a swap to bring Tyler Motte back to New York. That doesn’t mean they’re done and it certainly doesn’t mean the front office won’t be watching today’s events unfold with tremendous interest.

The lead up to deadline day 2023 has been the most active the league has ever seen. 43 trades have been made over the past two weeks, with 26 of those deals occurring within the last three days. Plenty of big names have already moved on to greener pastures, but the infinite creativity of general managers around the league leaves plenty of room for moves to go down before today’s official deadline.

Please use this as your open thread to discuss, debate, and celebrate all of today’s trades. Is there one more blockbuster on the horizon? Or have NHL general managers taken a little bit of magic away from our unofficial hockey holiday by getting business done early this year?