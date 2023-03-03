Bantering Points: 3/3/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: OTT 5, NYR 3 (4:56 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The newest Ranger Patrick Kane was supposed to shine in his Broadway debut, but it was a former Ranger in Derick Brassard potting a pair of goals in his 1,000th game to lead the Senators to a road victory (CBS)
- Mollie Walker reports that due to New York’s decision to trade for Patrick Kane and his large salary being the impetus for their need to make an emergency recall now, the league denied the team the ability to make said recall (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks notes that in spite of all the talent the Blueshirts have assembled on paper, it’s going to take some time for the players to find chemistry together (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson believes that even for all the splashy additions the team has made, the Rangers will only go as far as Igor Shesterkin allows them to go (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Boston Bruins had a jam packed day yesterday, acquiring forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings, agreed to an eight year, $90 million contract extension with forward David Pastrnak, and defeating the Buffalo Sabres 7-1 to become the fastest team to reach 100 points (NBC Sports)
- Rory Boylen offers his expectations for every team as trade deadline day has finally arrived (Sportsnet)
- The St. Louis Blues agreed to a one year, $1 million contract extension with forward Sammy Blais (TSN)
