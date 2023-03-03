 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austin Watson Will Not Face Supplemental Discipline for High Hit on Tyler Motte

By Tom Urtz Jr
Ottawa Senators v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Tyler Motte left the New York Rangers’ game on Thursday vs. the Ottawa Senators with an upper-body injury after his head was picked off by Austin Watson. Today it was announced that Watson will not face any form of supplemental discipline for his actions.

The league deemed that the hit wasn’t an illegal check to the head, and it was unavoidable contact. Well, that’s pretty suspect considering it was a scenario in which Watson wasn’t even playing the puck, and after a video review it was determined that the hit was bad enough to have him ejected from the game.

At this point we don’t have any updates on Motte, and we are unlikely to get one soon as the team has left for Boston ahead of their game scheduled for tomorrow. Losing Motte would be another big blow for a team that’s already playing shorthanded, but the fact that Watson is receiving no punishment for the incident is a joke.

