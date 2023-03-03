Rangers Make Two Minor Moves on NHL Trade Deadline Day

The NHL trade deadline came, and the NHL trade deadline went. This year was a bit unique with most of the marquee names being moved before the day of the deadline and the New York Rangers were no different. Pulling the trigger early to grab Tarasenko and Mikkola, upgrading their depth with a return of Motte and last but not least the resolution of the Kane saga and Showtime finally getting his debut on Broadway.

With the Kane move, the Blueshirts were so close up against the cap, most folks doubted there’d be any action on their behalf on the final trade eligible day the season, but Drury being a man of mystery made a few minor moves.

This past offseason Drury signed Gustav Rydahl out of Europe to add competition and depth to the bottom half of the roster. He ended up assigned to the Wolf Pack and primarily played in the AHL this season. The team just announced he has been moved to Colorado in exchange for forward Anton Blidh. Shortly after the team announced they’ve acquired defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk (K’Andre’s former collegiate teammate) from the Vancouver Canucks for future considerations.