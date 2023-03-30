Goodbye (link to the new site in the story!)

Hey all,

This is the official goodbye to Blueshirt Banter’s affiliation with Vox and SB Nation. It’s a bittersweet moment to be sure, but I’m so excited about where we’re going.

I also want to apologize for the slower than expected story situation the past two weeks. There’s been an enormous amount of back-end things that have had to be done to get this place up and running on 4/1. The good news is we’re good to go on 4/1!

We also have some exciting developments, so come on over to the new site to see them!

If this is the end for us, thank you for supporting, visiting, commenting, and loving this website for the last 14 years. This place has been a true joy in so many ways, and you guys are a big part of that. I can’t express how much it means to me.

If this is not the end for us, well, an even bigger thank you!

We’ll see you on the other side!