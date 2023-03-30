Bantering Points: 3/30/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker reports that Ryan Lindgren was on the ice for yesterday’s practice session but isn’t expected to skate in tonight’s game against New Jersey (NY Post)
- Walker also discussed how even if the distance traveled can be covered by a daily bus trip, the Blueshirts would still like to secure home ice advantage in what is likely to be an opening round playoff series with their Hudson River rivals (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks dissects all angles of the four year, $17.75 million contract extension the Rangers agreed to with Filip Chytil (NY Post)
- Matt Grazel believes a playoff series between the Rangers and Devils could provide the necessary spark to a rivalry that’s been lacking juice for the better part of the last decade (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple an$wer$ que$tion$ concerning the future of Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tara$enko beyond thi$ $ea$on, the team’$ upcoming re$tricted free agent$, and more (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The San Jose Sharks agreed to a two year, $2.5 million contract extension with defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov (TSN)
- Jason Bukala gives reports on his top 5 draft eligible prospects ahead of the 2023 Entry Draft (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...