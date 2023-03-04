Bantering Points: 3/4/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that with the trade deadline officially in the rear view mirror, its up to New York’s star studded cast to build chemistry ahead of the playoffs (NY Post)
- Walker also points out the Blueshirts will be playing short handed for the fourth consecutive game due to the league denying their request for an emergency recall (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson highlights the two minor league focused trades the Rangers made prior to yesterday’s 3 PM deadline (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple di$cu$$es the need for New York’$ trade deadline gamble$ to pay off (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- As it does every year, the trade deadline produced winners and losers (ESPN)
- Luke Fox thinks the end result of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ flurry of trades in the last few weeks is one that gives them a strong opportunity to compete in what will be a loaded At;antic Division playoff bracket (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...